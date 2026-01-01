Woman-owned dispensaries in Rose City, Michigan
Results 1-10 of 121
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- REC
1. Northern Native Cannabis Company56.5 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
best sixty dollar ounce from any dispo I've ever got. I've been to all the places in Gaylord, mancelona, kalkaska, and traverse. Yesterday, I stopped in and got an ounce of biscotti pancake and it was incredible for the price. the budtender was awesome very helpful and all the rest of the staff were very friendly. will for sure be back.read full review
- REC
6. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins103.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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