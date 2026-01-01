Dispensaries with industry discounts in Roseville, Michigan
Results 1-10 of 441
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- REC
9. Consume - Lapeer REC43.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I like shopping here and am a medical patient. I find the new specials and recreational strains a bit confusing. A good example is I enjoy blue dream but for some reason it is listed as recreational so for me to purchase it I must pay the higher recreational taxes . Who or what determines what is recreational and what is medical? Right now if you review the menu there are more recreational strands than medical 47-30 and many not designated at all. Glad they again started sending out the specials but I find that very confusing today’s specials were 10 grams for $50 or 10 grams for $90 good but what strains ? Doesn’t say ? I called to see what strands were the specials was told all our strains are on special every day so is it really a special if it’s that price everyday. Still a nice place and extremely nice people but to me seems they are trying to make it much harder than it needs to be.read full review
- REC
10. Nirvana Center - Monroe48.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Moe took the time to explain to my wife what the difference in brand, strand, and potency of edibles for the health issues she is dealing with. Drake is also just as knowledgeable in the products and has never steered me wrong in what my wife and I buy. This is probably the best dispensary I have ever had the pleasure to deal with. If you have any questions this is the place to have them answered.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.