Medical marijuana dispensaries in Roseville, Michigan
Results 1-10 of 1022
All Dispensary results
- MED
1. The Grove - Center Line (Med)Pickup4.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED
5. LivWell Enlightened Health - Warren2.2 mi awayOpen until 7:50pm ET
- MED
6. Sozo - Warren (MED)4.1 mi away
Look the worm facility is closed but I've been getting your product from King of budz. That said I can't wait every time I see something from your facility I run and get it because there's so much following going around now you guys have got the best quality weed hands down in the state of Michigan and I know that's a bold statement but I am a weed smoker for 40 years and I know what I'm talking about I am so tired of going to the dispensary and get a movie or mildew weed so you know what I only buy social weed because so so weed is Not high-microbial and Not my mildew.. it takes the stress off of my mind to know that I can go get some souls or we even got to worry about it being messed up or so high in microbial it tastes like crap you guys like I said hands down across the state of Michigan is the best grower of the product hands down I just can't say enough about your product man I appreciate you guys although I am upset about the facility on Hoover being closed but hopefully you get it back soon and thank you for always putting out a good productread full review
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