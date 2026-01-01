Woman-owned dispensaries in Royal Oak, Michigan
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9. Flavors Detroit5.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
I come here just for the premium shake because nobody else has strain-specific shake, especially of this magnitude in variety. Their shake is better than most prepackaged ounces from other places. I’ve acquired a few strains specifically for their effects, and wasn’t disappointed at all. Great and friendly staff. Very convenient service, just sitting in the car. I want to try all the “flavors” of cannabis this place offers, they’re all amazing so far.read full review
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