Wheelchair accessible dispensaries in Saginaw, Michigan
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2. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup13.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
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7. Consume Cannabis Co. - Bay City9.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Very professional and knowledgeable about all products I've been to just about every despensary in bay county and these folks are the best by far the flower they have is very good even the cheaper stuff and u definitely get your money's worth the staff are just great and funny people love it even there staff up front and there security guard is by the best I've seen good dude u feel saferead full review
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10. Hashish Boyz (Recreational)11.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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