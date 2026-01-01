Medical marijuana dispensaries in Saginaw, Michigan
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- MED
2. Hashish Boyz (Medical)11.9 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED
4. PUFF Cannabis Company (Medical)13.2 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
- MED & REC
7. Rair - Bay City13.3 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I shop at the one in Muskegon. Everyone there is knowledgeable, compassionate, interested in helping he's your ills with cannabis products. The quality of their products keeps me coming back through the door. Smiling faces and joyous employees makes it feel like I'm coming home. The fact that they use aeroponics, make their own edibles, and are investing in the communities in which they've set up shop, makes this my favorite dispensary to shop. Then I have the delivery option. It is awesome to walk in the door and be greeted with a "hey Dee, how you doing. What can we help you with today."read full review
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