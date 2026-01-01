Medical marijuana dispensaries in Saline, Michigan
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- MED
3. Exclusive Ann Arbor - Medical5.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
They were courteous, safe, delivered promptly and everything was great. My only issue as a woman purchasing and having it delivered I would prefer a cashless online payment method. Fortunately they sent a woman to my home, but from a safety aspect always having that much cash for drivers and just the process seems unsafe and outdated.read full review
- MED & REC
4. Skymint - Ann Arbor6.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My usual dispensary stopped delivering to my area so making the trip into Ann Arbor I decided to try somewhere new. Online Skymint looked interesting, lots of different products than I was used to seeing. My budtender Durk was so helpful and knew his stuff. I will be back and would highly recommend to anyone. Customer service was amazing!read full review
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