Disability-owned dispensaries in Saline, Michigan
Results 1-10 of 11
All Dispensary results
3. LLEAF Dispensary460.1 mi awayOpen until 6pm CT
- REC
4. Got Your Six Dispensary - PrincetonDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins491.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
6. Phix MI112.8 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
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