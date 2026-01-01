Dispensaries with student discounts in Sanford, Michigan
Results 1-10 of 226
All Dispensary results
- REC
3. Fire Island - Alma23.3 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 9pm ET
- REC
6. Lucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids55.1 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 9pm ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
8. Mango Cannabis (Lansing)Pickup69.4 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm ET
This dispo is the best around lansing right here on s cedar st! The BEST Customer service and product availability with exceptional prices. Mango has a very rewarding point system that helps and a discount for guests every morning before 11 am, you can't beat that! Thank you mango cannabis <3read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.