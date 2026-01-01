Drive-thru dispensaries in Sanford, Michigan
Results 1-10 of 89
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- MED
4. The Grove - Center Line (Med)Pickup106.5 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 9pm ET
- REC
6. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary22 dealsPickup in under 30 mins161.9 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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