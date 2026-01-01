Pet friendly dispensaries in Sanford, Michigan
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8. Lucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids55.1 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 9pm ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
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