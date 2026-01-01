Dispensaries with senior discounts in Saranac, Michigan
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5. Mango Cannabis (Lansing)Pickup38.0 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 10pm ET
This dispo is the best around lansing right here on s cedar st! The BEST Customer service and product availability with exceptional prices. Mango has a very rewarding point system that helps and a discount for guests every morning before 11 am, you can't beat that! Thank you mango cannabis <3read full review
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9. High Profile - Grant41.0 mi awayOpen until Thursday at 9pm ET
Cashier 73063 was super helpful, there was an issue with my online order he got to the bottom of it and had me on my way great job. Although i called @ 3:00pm and the young lady assured me they were getting my order together and it would be ready when i got there without even asking my name. Overall visit 9outof10read full review
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