Dispensaries with an ATM in Saranac, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 1048
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- REC
12. Exclusive Grand Rapids - Recreational20.1 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
This is the dispensary you should go to. The staff genuinely cares about you and the products they offer. the selection is great, and they take the time to help you find exactly what you need : I’ve never had a negative experience here,. they also offer great deals and always make sure you’re taken care of, it’s business done right.read full review
- REC
15. 3Fifteen - Grand Rapids Division (Recreational)22.9 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
22. Mango Cannabis (Lansing)Pickup38.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
This dispo is the best around lansing right here on s cedar st! The BEST Customer service and product availability with exceptional prices. Mango has a very rewarding point system that helps and a discount for guests every morning before 11 am, you can't beat that! Thank you mango cannabis <3read full review
- REC
25. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins48.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
- REC
29. JARS Cannabis - Owosso119 dealsDeliveryPickup53.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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