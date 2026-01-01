Dispensaries with parking on-site in Saranac, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 734
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11. Mango Cannabis (Lansing)Pickup38.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
This dispo is the best around lansing right here on s cedar st! The BEST Customer service and product availability with exceptional prices. Mango has a very rewarding point system that helps and a discount for guests every morning before 11 am, you can't beat that! Thank you mango cannabis <3read full review
- REC
14. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins48.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
- REC
18. JARS Cannabis - Owosso119 dealsDeliveryPickup53.0 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
- REC
21. High Profile - Grant41.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Cashier 73063 was super helpful, there was an issue with my online order he got to the bottom of it and had me on my way great job. Although i called @ 3:00pm and the young lady assured me they were getting my order together and it would be ready when i got there without even asking my name. Overall visit 9outof10read full review
- MED & REC
25. High Profile - Muskegon54.3 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
- REC
26. Dutch Republic9 dealsPickup in under 30 mins54.5 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
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