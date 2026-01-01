Pet friendly dispensaries in Saranac, Michigan
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5. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins48.3 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
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12. 3Fifteen Battle Creek - Columbia (Recreational)43.8 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
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13. Herbana - Kalamazoo (REC)49.4 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
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15. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club54.7 mi awayClosed until 10am ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
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16. Lucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids54.8 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
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27. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins95.6 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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28. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins96.9 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
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