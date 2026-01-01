Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in Saranac, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 34
All Dispensary results
- REC
5. JARS Cannabis - Owosso107 dealsDeliveryPickup53.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
14. JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 1132 dealsPickup111.4 mi awayOpen until 8:30pm ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
- REC
16. JARS Cannabis - River Rouge103 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins115.2 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am ET
- MED & REC
19. JARS Cannabis - Mt Clemens120 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins119.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- REC
21. Star Buds - Riverside17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins152.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
28. JARS Cannabis - Hazel Park88 dealsPickup in under 30 mins113.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.