Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Saranac, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 576
All Dispensary results
- REC
18. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins48.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
- REC
19. High Profile - Grant41.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Cashier 73063 was super helpful, there was an issue with my online order he got to the bottom of it and had me on my way great job. Although i called @ 3:00pm and the young lady assured me they were getting my order together and it would be ready when i got there without even asking my name. Overall visit 9outof10read full review
- MED & REC
21. High Profile - Muskegon54.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
22. Dutch Republic10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins54.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- MED
24. Bazonzoes - Lansing (Medical)34.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
25. Bazonzoes - Lansing (Recreational)34.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
28. Skymint - Lansing (Saginaw St)36.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.