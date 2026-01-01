Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 290
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- REC
1. The Fire Station - Sault Ste Marie1.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I recently visited The Fire Station and had an excellent experience. The staff was incredibly knowledgeable and friendly, making me feel comfortable and well-informed throughout my visit. The variety and quality of products available were impressive, ensuring there was something for everyone. The atmosphere was inviting, and the overall cleanliness of the establishment added to the positive experience. I appreciate the attention to detail and customer service at The Fire Station, and I will definitely be returning. Highly recommended for anyone looking for a top-notch dispensary experience in our community!read full review
- REC
6. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup199.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
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8. JARS Cannabis - Saginaw95 dealsPickup in under 30 mins212.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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12. JARS Cannabis - Owosso107 dealsDeliveryPickup242.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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13. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins243.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
21. Mango Cannabis (Lansing)Pickup264.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
This dispo is the best around lansing right here on s cedar st! The BEST Customer service and product availability with exceptional prices. Mango has a very rewarding point system that helps and a discount for guests every morning before 11 am, you can't beat that! Thank you mango cannabis <3read full review
- MED & REC
25. JARS Cannabis - Mt Clemens120 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins278.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
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