Dispensaries with senior discounts in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan
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- REC
3. The Fire Station - Sault Ste Marie1.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I recently visited The Fire Station and had an excellent experience. The staff was incredibly knowledgeable and friendly, making me feel comfortable and well-informed throughout my visit. The variety and quality of products available were impressive, ensuring there was something for everyone. The atmosphere was inviting, and the overall cleanliness of the establishment added to the positive experience. I appreciate the attention to detail and customer service at The Fire Station, and I will definitely be returning. Highly recommended for anyone looking for a top-notch dispensary experience in our community!read full review
- REC
7. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup199.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
11. Mango Cannabis (Lansing)Pickup264.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
This dispo is the best around lansing right here on s cedar st! The BEST Customer service and product availability with exceptional prices. Mango has a very rewarding point system that helps and a discount for guests every morning before 11 am, you can't beat that! Thank you mango cannabis <3read full review
- MED & REC
25. Amazing BudzPickup319.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
- REC
28. Greenlight Park City335.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
I recently had the pleasure of being assisted by Joey, and it was an outstanding experience. Joey's friendly and approachable demeanor made me feel instantly at ease. He has a unique talent for making customers feel special and valued. Joey's attention to detail and personalized service were truly exceptional. He went out of his way to understand my needs and preferences, ensuring that I felt like a favorite customer. His dedication and genuine care for his customers are evident in every interaction. What impressed me the most was his ability to listen to my specific needs and find the best deals that perfectly matched what I was looking for. His recommendations were spot-on, ensuring I got the best value for my money. Joey took the time to explain everything in detail, making sure I understood each step of the purchasing process and felt confident in my decisions. If you're looking for someone who combines professionalism with a personal touch, I highly recommend Joey. His warmth and commitment to excellent service made my experience truly memorable. Thank you, Joey, for going above and beyond!read full review
- REC
29. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins337.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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