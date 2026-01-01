Medical marijuana dispensaries in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 563
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- MED
8. The Grove - Center Line (Med)Pickup284.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED
11. Cannabist - Chicago (medical)Pickup in under 30 mins355.6 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
My to go guy Erick is always on point. Great place with great environment. Staff is phenomenal, always friendly. Great deals every week. Never feel rush when having a conversation with staff and above all security here greets you with a welcome smile great way to set the tone. Keep upread full review
- MED
14. EarthMed - Addison (Medical)Pickup in under 30 mins364.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
This place is the best dispensary I have gone to! I drive past a few dispensaries just to come here. The staff is very knowledgeable and never makes you feel rushed while you ask questions. They are always running really good sales too so you can always get a nice deal. Also, I am in a wheelchair, and before that used and cane, and they are always helping me with doors and anything else I need. Everyone here always goes above and beyond every time I come, which is why I pass up a place I could “walk” to from my house just to come here.read full review
- MED
16. Verilife - Buffalo (Med)Pickup369.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- MED & REC
21. Shangri-La - Delphos1 deal390.5 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
- MED
27. Greenlight - Marengo429.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED
28. The Dispensary430.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm CT
My last visit to The Dispensary in Fulton was as always a great experience! The facility always looks clean and I did not have to wait long to see a bud-tender. They took their time to find what would work for me and for the best price you could offer! I recommend your facility to anyone that partakes! Thank you for the great service!!read full review
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