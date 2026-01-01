Drive-thru dispensaries in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 56
All Dispensary results
- MED
4. The Grove - Center Line (Med)Pickup284.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
6. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary23 dealsPickup in under 30 mins337.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- INDIGENOUS
11. Smokahontas and Co.375.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- INDIGENOUS
12. Chronic Link 3Pickup406.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I love my visits but I just wish they updated the list on leafly so I can look at list and decide what I wanna buy when I get there . I get sometimes u might run out of strains but 3 months ago is a very old list .please update list on leafly.love the store though in-person great ppl.read full review
- MED
14. Greenlight - Marengo429.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
17. CERTIFIED Dispensary - Springfield453.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Certified company does a very great job with customer service/ care for their customers. Their buildings are always sweet with artwork, colorful designs, awesome they remodel, old restaurants. And the quality of their house flower is spot on for the Ohio market, great strains, good prices & deals. Budtenders know there flower and can help. Come back againread full review
- MED
19. Pure Ohio Wellness - Dayton461.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I love this dispensary! The staff are always very friendly and smiling. One of the best things about POW (both locations) is their daily sales (Flower for $15 and up) and their drive-thru. So convenient, I just place my order online and then go to the drive-thru and pick it up. I've rarely waited more than 5 minutes or so for the attendant to come to my car. Oh, I need to mention that the online menu is super easy to use! Pure Ohio Wellness has a low priced house band named "Locally Grown". In my opinion, those strains are just as good as any name brand. I always get so excited when new strains come along!read full review
- MED & REC
23. Shangri-La - Monroe SuperStore (Warren)1 deal487.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- REC
28. High Profile - Ironwood277.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- REC
29. Dutch Republic10 dealsPickup in under 30 mins282.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
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