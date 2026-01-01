Dispensaries accepting cash in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan
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3. The Fire Station - Sault Ste Marie1.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I recently visited The Fire Station and had an excellent experience. The staff was incredibly knowledgeable and friendly, making me feel comfortable and well-informed throughout my visit. The variety and quality of products available were impressive, ensuring there was something for everyone. The atmosphere was inviting, and the overall cleanliness of the establishment added to the positive experience. I appreciate the attention to detail and customer service at The Fire Station, and I will definitely be returning. Highly recommended for anyone looking for a top-notch dispensary experience in our community!read full review
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11. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup199.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
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13. JARS Cannabis - Saginaw45 dealsPickup in under 30 mins212.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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17. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins243.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
20. JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids Alpine56 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins250.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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