Dispensaries with senior discounts in South Haven, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 480
All Dispensary results
- REC
2. Dutch Republic8 dealsPickup in under 30 mins16.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
4. DOJA - Watervliet (Recreational)15.4 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm ET
- REC
5. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club16.0 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
- REC
6. Phix MI25.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
- REC
9. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins39.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- REC
13. High Profile - Buchanan40.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
14. High Profile - Constantine49.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I went to High Profile for the first time today. I was immediately greeted by a friendly employee who checked me in. They have a fairly large waiting area with several seats and ATMs. I only had to wait a minute before the budtender came to take me to the back. She was also very nice. She asked me what I was looking for. I told her my price range and she showed me all of the options available. I ended up getting 2 oz of premium flower (26% THC) for $70 with my first time customer discount! You can't beat that! I will definitely be back!read full review
- MED & REC
16. High Profile - Muskegon56.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
17. Pincanna - Kalamazoo (REC)36.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Great staff, great vibes, great prices, great location across the street from parking garage, great products and product display, great social media presence, great chair in waiting room. Oh and to top it off great forethought in setting their prices so that with taxes it comes out to an even dollar amount. Bra-Vo.read full review
- REC
18. High Profile - Kalamazoo Westnedge (CLOSED)36.5 mi away
- REC
21. Southland Farms Weed Dispensary Niles39.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- REC
24. 3Fifteen Battle Creek - Columbia (Recreational)53.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
26. Potters Cannabis Boutique55.8 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am ET
First impression, lobby is welcoming and open space unlike most lobbies, they have someone escort you and ask you what you are looking for vs the traditional walk in and fend for yourself route. They have this amazing selfie wall and the displays gives Kay jewelers vibes but over all clean and fair prices in every categories.read full review
- REC
27. New Standard - Park Place - Recreational56.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I loved my experience with the THC softies by great lakes natural remedies. The Platinum vape I chose is exceptional as well. customer service, despite the chaos of loads of new customers, is clearly a priority to the staff here. couldn't have been a better first time in a recreational/medical dispensary!read full review
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