Medical marijuana dispensaries in South Haven, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 796
All Dispensary results
- MED
5. DOJA - Watervliet (Medical)15.4 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I recently visited Doja, and it was hands down one of the best dispensary experiences I’ve ever had! The vibe of the place is welcoming and laid-back, making it easy to browse through their impressive selection. But what really stood out was the amazing service from Angela, our budtender. She took the time to ask about our preferences and expertly guided us through some of her personal favorites. Her knowledge and enthusiasm made the entire experience so much more enjoyable. Thanks to Angela, we left with the perfect products for us! Highly recommend Doja and will definitely be coming back.read full review
- MED & REC
14. PUFF Cannabis Company - Kalamazoo38.0 mi away
First time shopping, you get 30% off your entire order and a freebie! Plus, I signed up for their rewards beforehand and had $10 store credit just for making an account and was able to apply it to my order! On top of that, the lions had won, which they gave me another $10 reward for!!! Will definitely be back; huge selection, competitive deals, knowledgeable and friendly staff. This is my new spot!read full review
- MED & REC
23. Levels - Niles40.7 mi away
- MED
25. NOBO - Edwardsburg (MED)43.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Britney and Kesha are always looking out for the best intentions in their customers! That’s why I prefer going to NOBO knowing there’s always friendly service and the speediest too! I’ve gone to nobo for a couple years now and will continue being my home dispensary for how amazing the staff is and and products as wellread full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.