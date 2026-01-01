Dispensaries with UFCW member discounts in Southfield, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 47
All Dispensary results
- MED
2. Green Cross Detroit - West5.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I moved to the far side, so I rarely get there. Bought an ounce of Golden Goat, which they have had twice before. This harvest is fire, perfect firmness of velvet buds, smooth and flavorful, the quality which other dispensaries call Reserve and Top Shelf. Thank you Green Cross for selling REAL marijuana (not shaken, not stirred). I’ve been stopping in for almost 4 years, and the integrity of the weed that you have always had is still intact with me. Fire every purchase, and I love fire weeds. Thank y’all for great service and great weed at better than fair prices! ;)read full review
- MED & REC
8. StorehousePickup in under 30 mins404.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I love Storehouse Dispensary. I am a regular customer and I have never had any problems either with the products or the staff. They are all wonderful. I just left there and DeShawn was my budtender. He has helped me many times and made great suggestions on products that I might like. He was right every time. DeShawn remembers me when I come in and he will greet me with Hi Miss Karen. Also, Austin, Anthony and everyone else are very helpful. I'm sorry I don't remember everyone's name. Thanks so much for everything storehouse.read full review
- MED
10. Fresh Delaware - NewarkPickup in under 30 mins434.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- REC
11. Got Your Six Dispensary - PrincetonDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins468.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED
15. Fresh Delaware - SeafordPickup in under 30 mins478.9 mi awayOpen until 6pm ET
Everyone working is extremely friendly and very helpful! They have the stuff that works for me where I bought all milford had and they haven't gotten it back yet lol but I'm grateful it's here in Seaford because it really helps with what I have. There's always good deals going on, so it's very reasonable and I'll pay for what works.read full review
- INDIGENOUS
21. High End Healing1 dealDeliveryPickup213.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- REC
26. Lucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids142.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
- REC
29. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club152.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
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