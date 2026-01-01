Dispensaries with military discounts in Standish, Michigan
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1. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup24.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
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5. JARS Cannabis - Saginaw45 dealsPickup in under 30 mins37.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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15. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins72.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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