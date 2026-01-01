Dispensaries with senior discounts in Standish, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 457
All Dispensary results
- REC
1. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup24.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- REC
4. Shango - Bay City (Recreational)25.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & REC
26. Amazing BudzPickup145.4 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.