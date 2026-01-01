Dispensaries with birthday discounts in Stanton, Michigan
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11. JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids Alpine56 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins36.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
17. JARS Cannabis - Saginaw45 dealsPickup in under 30 mins57.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
23. Lucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids34.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
- REC
30. New Standard - Park Place - Recreational59.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I loved my experience with the THC softies by great lakes natural remedies. The Platinum vape I chose is exceptional as well. customer service, despite the chaos of loads of new customers, is clearly a priority to the staff here. couldn't have been a better first time in a recreational/medical dispensary!read full review
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