Dispensaries with industry discounts in Stanton, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 245
All Dispensary results
- REC
8. Lucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids34.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
- REC
13. New Standard - Park Place - Recreational59.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I loved my experience with the THC softies by great lakes natural remedies. The Platinum vape I chose is exceptional as well. customer service, despite the chaos of loads of new customers, is clearly a priority to the staff here. couldn't have been a better first time in a recreational/medical dispensary!read full review
- REC
14. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup62.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- REC
27. Star Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins171.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- MED & REC
30. Shangri-La - Delphos2 deals173.2 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
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