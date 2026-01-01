Dispensaries with military discounts in Stanton, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 432
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11. JARS Cannabis - Saginaw45 dealsPickup in under 30 mins57.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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14. Lucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids34.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
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21. New Standard - Park Place - Recreational59.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I loved my experience with the THC softies by great lakes natural remedies. The Platinum vape I chose is exceptional as well. customer service, despite the chaos of loads of new customers, is clearly a priority to the staff here. couldn't have been a better first time in a recreational/medical dispensary!read full review
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22. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup62.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
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24. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins74.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
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30. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - LapeerDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins91.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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