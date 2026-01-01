Dispensaries with Native American discounts in Stanton, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 52
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- REC
1. Lucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids34.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
- INDIGENOUS
13. High End Healing1 dealDeliveryPickup310.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- REC
17. Higher Love - Houghton (REC)Pickup311.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
There is Great friendly staff. The ginger hair girl at the check In counter is super friendly and cute. She is always welcoming you with a smile and got professionalism . It's an wonderful experience with trusted quality and knowledgeable staff. Go to higher love today find the cleanest cannabis grown organicallyread full review
- REC
18. High Profile - Ironwood331.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
21. 420 Satori Provision Center & Social Club73.2 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I am from out of state. So I’m visiting as many dispensaries as I can. The locals told me another place but after reading reviews I knew this would be the place that I wanted to visit! And I was right. But even more than I had expected. This is the kind of place I will want to have in my state once legal. Job well done!read full review
- REC
24. DOJA - Watervliet (Recreational)97.3 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm ET
- REC
29. The Fire Station - Hannahville200.3 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 1am CT
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