Dispensaries with senior discounts in Stanton, Michigan
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- REC
9. High Profile - Grant36.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Cashier 73063 was super helpful, there was an issue with my online order he got to the bottom of it and had me on my way great job. Although i called @ 3:00pm and the young lady assured me they were getting my order together and it would be ready when i got there without even asking my name. Overall visit 9outof10read full review
- MED & REC
11. High Profile - Muskegon57.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
12. Lucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids34.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
- REC
17. New Standard - Park Place - Recreational59.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I loved my experience with the THC softies by great lakes natural remedies. The Platinum vape I chose is exceptional as well. customer service, despite the chaos of loads of new customers, is clearly a priority to the staff here. couldn't have been a better first time in a recreational/medical dispensary!read full review
- REC
18. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup62.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- MED & REC
25. Amazing BudzPickup111.0 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
- REC
30. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins120.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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