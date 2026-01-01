Dispensaries with parking on-site in Stanton, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 707
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11. JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids Alpine56 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins36.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
17. JARS Cannabis - Saginaw45 dealsPickup in under 30 mins57.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
20. High Profile - Grant36.7 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Cashier 73063 was super helpful, there was an issue with my online order he got to the bottom of it and had me on my way great job. Although i called @ 3:00pm and the young lady assured me they were getting my order together and it would be ready when i got there without even asking my name. Overall visit 9outof10read full review
- MED & REC
24. High Profile - Muskegon57.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
26. Lucky's Cannabis Co. - Big Rapids34.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Came to Michigan for a girls trip. We stopped by a few dispensaries but this dispensary was, hands down, our absolute favorite. Very helpful, knowledgeable staff. The budtender was very passionate about the products and the manager even came out to assist us. 10/10 I'd go back, even if it was a little out of the way. Keep it up guys!read full review
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