Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in Stanton, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 34
All Dispensary results
2. JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids Alpine56 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins36.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & REC
14. JARS Cannabis - Mt Clemens59 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins120.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- REC
15. JARS Cannabis - River Rouge46 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins121.6 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am ET
18. JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 161 dealsPickup134.5 mi awayOpen until 8:30pm ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
- REC
20. Star Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins171.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
28. JARS Cannabis - Hazel Park42 dealsPickup in under 30 mins116.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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