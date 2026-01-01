Veteran-owned dispensaries in Stanton, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 36
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3. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins120.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- REC
7. Star Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins171.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
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11. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins180.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
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12. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)6 dealsPickup197.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
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13. Excelleaf DispensaryPickup208.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
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14. Bridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins286.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
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