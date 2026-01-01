Dispensaries with first time customer discounts in Sturgis, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 497
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- REC
1. High Profile - Constantine13.2 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I went to High Profile for the first time today. I was immediately greeted by a friendly employee who checked me in. They have a fairly large waiting area with several seats and ATMs. I only had to wait a minute before the budtender came to take me to the back. She was also very nice. She asked me what I was looking for. I told her my price range and she showed me all of the options available. I ended up getting 2 oz of premium flower (26% THC) for $70 with my first time customer discount! You can't beat that! I will definitely be back!read full review
- REC
7. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins33.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
- REC
9. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins47.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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12. High Profile - Buchanan48.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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15. High Profile - Kalamazoo Westnedge (CLOSED)32.4 mi away
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16. Potters Cannabis Boutique33.8 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am ET
First impression, lobby is welcoming and open space unlike most lobbies, they have someone escort you and ask you what you are looking for vs the traditional walk in and fend for yourself route. They have this amazing selfie wall and the displays gives Kay jewelers vibes but over all clean and fair prices in every categories.read full review
- REC
18. Pincanna - Kalamazoo (REC)34.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Great staff, great vibes, great prices, great location across the street from parking garage, great products and product display, great social media presence, great chair in waiting room. Oh and to top it off great forethought in setting their prices so that with taxes it comes out to an even dollar amount. Bra-Vo.read full review
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19. 3Fifteen Battle Creek - Columbia (Recreational)35.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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20. Phix MI35.8 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
- REC
24. Southland Farms Weed Dispensary Niles42.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
29. JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 161 dealsPickup67.6 mi awayOpen until 8:30pm ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
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