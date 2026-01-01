Dispensaries with industry discounts in Sturgis, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 330
All Dispensary results
- REC
5. Phix MI35.8 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
- REC
7. Southland Farms Weed Dispensary Niles42.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- MED & REC
13. Shangri-La - Delphos2 deals86.4 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
- REC
22. Star Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins122.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
26. Star Buds - Westmont17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins131.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
28. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins138.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- REC
30. Aroma HillPickup in under 30 mins141.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
Loved it here! The staff were so kind and helpful, relaxed and welcoming. The girl who checks your IDs when you first walk in was cheerful and she brightened up my day. The whole place is beautiful on the inside and CLEAN! And as a woman sometimes I feel intimidated going into dispensaries but Aroma Hill it wasn’t intimidating at all!! The service was so fast too, they had my products ready to go in a minute. Definitely will be coming back here from now on!read full review
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