Dispensaries with senior discounts in Sturgis, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 564
All Dispensary results
- REC
1. High Profile - Constantine13.2 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I went to High Profile for the first time today. I was immediately greeted by a friendly employee who checked me in. They have a fairly large waiting area with several seats and ATMs. I only had to wait a minute before the budtender came to take me to the back. She was also very nice. She asked me what I was looking for. I told her my price range and she showed me all of the options available. I ended up getting 2 oz of premium flower (26% THC) for $70 with my first time customer discount! You can't beat that! I will definitely be back!read full review
- REC
7. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins47.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- REC
9. High Profile - Buchanan48.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
12. High Profile - Kalamazoo Westnedge (CLOSED)32.4 mi away
- REC
13. Potters Cannabis Boutique33.8 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am ET
First impression, lobby is welcoming and open space unlike most lobbies, they have someone escort you and ask you what you are looking for vs the traditional walk in and fend for yourself route. They have this amazing selfie wall and the displays gives Kay jewelers vibes but over all clean and fair prices in every categories.read full review
- REC
14. Pincanna - Kalamazoo (REC)34.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Great staff, great vibes, great prices, great location across the street from parking garage, great products and product display, great social media presence, great chair in waiting room. Oh and to top it off great forethought in setting their prices so that with taxes it comes out to an even dollar amount. Bra-Vo.read full review
- REC
15. 3Fifteen Battle Creek - Columbia (Recreational)35.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
16. Phix MI35.8 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
- REC
20. Southland Farms Weed Dispensary Niles42.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- REC
23. DOJA - Watervliet (Recreational)50.5 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm ET
- MED & REC
27. Amazing BudzPickup71.1 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
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