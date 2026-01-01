Dispensaries with student discounts in Sturgis, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 267
All Dispensary results
- REC
1. High Profile - Constantine13.2 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I went to High Profile for the first time today. I was immediately greeted by a friendly employee who checked me in. They have a fairly large waiting area with several seats and ATMs. I only had to wait a minute before the budtender came to take me to the back. She was also very nice. She asked me what I was looking for. I told her my price range and she showed me all of the options available. I ended up getting 2 oz of premium flower (26% THC) for $70 with my first time customer discount! You can't beat that! I will definitely be back!read full review
- REC
8. High Profile - Buchanan48.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
11. High Profile - Kalamazoo Westnedge (CLOSED)32.4 mi away
- REC
14. Pincanna - Kalamazoo (REC)34.9 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Great staff, great vibes, great prices, great location across the street from parking garage, great products and product display, great social media presence, great chair in waiting room. Oh and to top it off great forethought in setting their prices so that with taxes it comes out to an even dollar amount. Bra-Vo.read full review
- REC
15. Southland Farms Weed Dispensary Niles42.6 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- REC
16. DOJA - Watervliet (Recreational)50.5 mi awayOpen until 11:59pm ET
- MED & REC
18. Amazing BudzPickup71.1 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
We stopped in for meds today and I was lucky enough to be helped by your amazing budtender Logan. He was knowledgeable and professional and went above and beyond to help me get the best deals available. He made me aware of product deals I wasn't aware of and I actually ended up spending far less than I initially anticipated.read full review
- REC
25. Star Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins122.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
28. Star Buds - Westmont17 dealsPickup in under 30 mins131.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
30. Star Buds - Hoffman19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins137.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
StarBuds in Hoffman Estates is easily one of the best dispensaries in the area. From the moment you walk in, you’re greeted with excellent customer service—the staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and always willing to take the time to help you find exactly what you’re looking for. Their prices are great, especially compared to other shops nearby, and they frequently have deals that make the experience even better. Whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, you’ll feel like you’re getting real value for your money. What really sets StarBuds apart is their variety of products. From flower and concentrates to edibles and accessories, they carry a wide range of options to suit any preference or budget. It’s easy to find something new to try every time you visit. Overall, StarBuds in Hoffman Estates delivers a consistently top-notch experience. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality products, fair pricing, and outstanding service.read full review
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