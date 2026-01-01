Medical marijuana dispensaries in Sturgis, Michigan
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- MED & REC
12. PUFF Cannabis Company - Kalamazoo31.8 mi away
First time shopping, you get 30% off your entire order and a freebie! Plus, I signed up for their rewards beforehand and had $10 store credit just for making an account and was able to apply it to my order! On top of that, the lions had won, which they gave me another $10 reward for!!! Will definitely be back; huge selection, competitive deals, knowledgeable and friendly staff. This is my new spot!read full review
- MED
21. NOBO - Edwardsburg (MED)34.3 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Britney and Kesha are always looking out for the best intentions in their customers! That’s why I prefer going to NOBO knowing there’s always friendly service and the speediest too! I’ve gone to nobo for a couple years now and will continue being my home dispensary for how amazing the staff is and and products as wellread full review
- MED
26. Green Tree Relief (Medical)34.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Amazing Quality, Over-the-top Selection, Unbelievable Service!!! I've Been Shopping Here Since June '20, They Have Never Let Me Down, Prices Reflect Quality! Locally-owned, Owner Works Hands on Inside the Shop With Her Workers Ensuring The Utmost Care-Given! 20% off new customers and another 20% off on your B-day! BudClub Rewards per dollar spent, Stop in and check out this wonderful Provisioning Center in Reading, Michigan!read full review
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