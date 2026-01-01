Dispensaries with an ATM in Sturgis, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 1166
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- REC
2. High Profile - Constantine13.2 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I went to High Profile for the first time today. I was immediately greeted by a friendly employee who checked me in. They have a fairly large waiting area with several seats and ATMs. I only had to wait a minute before the budtender came to take me to the back. She was also very nice. She asked me what I was looking for. I told her my price range and she showed me all of the options available. I ended up getting 2 oz of premium flower (26% THC) for $70 with my first time customer discount! You can't beat that! I will definitely be back!read full review
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9. Lake Effect - Portage (Recreational)28.4 mi awayOpen until 11:45pm ET
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12. Consume Cannabis Co. - Quincy (Recreational)28.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Parking lot is small but security has your back and will get you in and out. You can get great weed lots of places but this store has a vibe. All the employees are great. Literally made me feel like I was out shopping with extended family. Got some great deals and had a blast too. Thanks guys!read full review
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17. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins33.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
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19. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins47.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
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22. High Profile - Buchanan48.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
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25. High Profile - Kalamazoo Westnedge (CLOSED)32.4 mi away
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26. Potters Cannabis Boutique33.8 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am ET
First impression, lobby is welcoming and open space unlike most lobbies, they have someone escort you and ask you what you are looking for vs the traditional walk in and fend for yourself route. They have this amazing selfie wall and the displays gives Kay jewelers vibes but over all clean and fair prices in every categories.read full review
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