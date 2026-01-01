Indigenous-owned dispensaries in Sturgis, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 54
All Dispensary results
- INDIGENOUS
9. Big Indian Smoke Lounge and Dispensary328.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
I was here tonight my 1st time,the woman who took care of me was literally amazing!! Such a sweet woman and wasn't pushy at all ,let me smell everything I wanted without seeiming like I'm being to much. She was happy to.do it . Even let me get grams of a few diff flowers I wanted to try. I will absolutely be back from here on! I found my new spot! The product is what I've been looking for! I don't gotta go.smoke every 10 min.cuz my.high is gone. The high lasts quit sometime! So so happy with this place! I'd give 20.stars if i.could! THANK YOU! SINCERELY, A VERYYYY HAPPY STONER MAMAread full review
- INDIGENOUS
13. Good Leaf - Gowanda334.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- INDIGENOUS
14. Top LeafPickup in under 30 mins335.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- INDIGENOUS
19. Allegheny Riverfront Panama Reds WholesalePickup345.1 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
Baja Splash strain has a very fruity smell and taste. It has a nice easy draw. You ease into your high...it doesn't hit you in the head, lol. It's a very heady high. I was giggly at first then very chill. It's a nice choice for hanging out with friends. It also helped my chronic pain.read full review
- REC
23. Nectar Dispensary (Vandalia)1 dealPickup352.0 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- INDIGENOUS
26. Smokahontas and Co.367.4 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- INDIGENOUS
29. Great Smoky Cannabis Company452.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Stopped by 3 times now. Love this place. Edibles are a great quality, and flower is potent. The joints were rolled a little tight bc of the stickiness, but the flower is a good quality. Tried the Blackberry Kush vape, and it is fantastic. The hits are gentle but give strong effects. Will be back as soon as possibleread full review
- REC
30. Lake Leaf Dispensary - Hinckley474.0 mi awayOpen until 7pm CT
Lake Leaf Dispensary absolutely blew me away with their professionalism, friendliness, and deep product knowledge. From the moment I walked in, the staff made me feel welcomed and understood exactly what I was looking for. They took the time to explain everything and made sure I left with something that fit my needs perfectly. The product itself? Clean, smooth, and full of amazing flavor. You can tell they care about quality from start to finish. It was such a great experience that I ended up coming back a second time—and now I know this will definitely be my go-to local spot every week. Highly recommend!read full review
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