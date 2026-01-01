Dispensaries with Native American discounts in Taylor, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 66
All Dispensary results
- MED
15. Restore Dispensaries - Doylestown442.5 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Great Experience!! Every visit is easy and comfortable and every staff member has been friendly and inviting!! Since it’s always been a fantastic experience, I just recommend this location to my elderly mother with confidence; knowing she’d be welcomed and cared for during her visit !!!!read full review
- INDIGENOUS
22. High End Healing1 dealDeliveryPickup217.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- REC
26. Higher Love - Houghton (REC)Pickup422.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
There is Great friendly staff. The ginger hair girl at the check In counter is super friendly and cute. She is always welcoming you with a smile and got professionalism . It's an wonderful experience with trusted quality and knowledgeable staff. Go to higher love today find the cleanest cannabis grown organicallyread full review
- REC
27. High Profile - Ironwood448.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
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