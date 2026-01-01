Medical marijuana dispensaries in Taylor, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 1013
All Dispensary results
- MED
2. The Grove - Center Line (Med)Pickup20.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & REC
7. The Flower Bowl - Inkster (Recreational)4.4 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I ABSOLUTELY LOVE THIS PLACE! There is rarely any wait & if there is , it’s not very long , however they never rush you . Today I had Brandon, & again, I couldn’t be happier. I actually pass 2 other dispensaries to go here , I would highly recommend them to anyone. Thanks for always keeping up your standardsread full review
- MED
20. Nature's Medicines - Wayne (Medical)7.7 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I love shopping here, specifically because of Chris he is so kind, and helpful, I have built a personal connection with this bud tender, so I can tell when he is having an off day, which is hilarious because even then, AMAZING service, he goes extra miles to give you the assistance, and guidance you need with your meds even if you are spending 10$. Top tier service and I would tell any stranger on the street that they should work more to be like this young man.read full review
- MED
22. Smilez Wayne (MED)7.7 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I came in a little over 2 weeks ago and Sarah was my blood tender was very helpful and knowledgeable in prices and product that was very pleased I definitely would request her every time I come she's a great person and a great personality and she gave me my choices if I wanted to better stuff or the other stuff and I like that makes you feel comfortable coming in give her a big blunt lolread full review
- MED
25. 420 Factory - Detroit8.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Happy 4th weekend All I had the BEST budtender, Marsha was amazing! She reminded me of flower,vape and all deals! My brother was here from out of town. Marshs made our adventure great! He's so excited for his return to 420 factory! Thanks Marsha for the smiles the laughter and the amazing customer services skills! ☆☆☆☆☆Marsha ☆☆☆☆☆read full review
- MED & REC
29. The Refinery - Kalamazoo9.7 mi away
Regular customer for over 2 yrs. Great service, but you won't keep the only strain I smoke is apples and bananas.Hard hitters apple and bananas is ok but more tasty terms in the regular grow.I bought 28 g of hard hitter but not satisfied.Can you keep apples and bananas in stock? Please grow this strain.Only then will I return.read full review
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