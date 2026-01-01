Arab/Middle Eastern-owned dispensaries in Taylor, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 40
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- REC
6. JARS Cannabis - Hazel Park42 dealsPickup in under 30 mins17.2 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- MED & REC
8. JARS Cannabis - Mt Clemens59 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins31.2 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
17. JARS Cannabis - Grand Rapids Alpine56 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins133.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
20. JARS Cannabis - New Buffalo Exit 161 dealsPickup180.6 mi awayOpen until 8:30pm ET
My wife and I stopped by JARS for the first time, and we had an awesome experience. Lydia J, our budtender, was super friendly and helpful. She took her time explaining everything and helped us pick out some great pre-rolls and hash rosin. The selection was solid, and Lydia’s recommendations were perfect for what we were looking for. We left feeling really happy about our choices. If you’re new or just looking for good advice, definitely ask for Lydia J. She made the whole experience easy and enjoyable!read full review
- REC
22. Star Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins234.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
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