Black-owned dispensaries in Taylor, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 90
All Dispensary results
- REC
5. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins160.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- REC
9. Tru Essence Dispensary of Arlington Heights1 dealPickup240.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
You have to come visit this dispensary. It outshines all the rest! Great Hours: open from 6am - 10pm (8pm on Sundays) Outstanding Deals: I can't find any better anywhere else. EVERYONE is so friendly, helpful, knowledgeable, and extremely dedicated to making your experience incredibly pleasant. The security team, cannabis advisors/senior cannabis advisors, agents in charge, managers/upper management, the very present/involved/hands-on owners and even the adorable shop dog, Emmy, constantly have smiles on their faces and put out good vibes, striving to bring smiles to all the customers as well. They are doing a great job! A Big Thank You to the entire Team!read full review
- REC
10. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins248.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- REC
11. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)6 dealsPickup255.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
13. The Higher CompanyDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins366.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Staff was really friendly. I ordered online and picked up in store which was super fast. I was able to find a different strain from all the other shops around here and I love the Aloha Punch. It Tastes good, it’s packaged well and fits a standard battery. I worked 30 hours in 3 days with hardly any sleep and today is my first day off. I am literally so exhausted and felt like I couldn’t do anything. I promise you, when I took the first couple hits I got a boost of energy and I could all of the sudden tolerate everyone’s talking and started cleaning immediately. This will be my go to spot and strain!read full review
- REC
14. Bridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins376.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- MED & REC
19. Star Buds Baltimore3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins404.7 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
This was my first time at this spot, I had a small issue, I came to buy 2 ounces and I could only buy one and I misunderstood them about the 20% discount. You have to join their rewards club. Super friendly great bartenders. I actually had two today cause I had to come back in to get another ounce as a rec patient. The budtender checking me out helped me with my 20% discount. I was able to leave with my two zips and I will absolutely be back. Like I said s super friendly and absolutely helped me as I live 30 miles away. They made it so I did not have to come back tomorrow. Thank you star buds.read full review
- MED & REC
20. The Forest Dispensary - BaltimorePickup in under 30 mins406.0 mi awayOpen until 8:45pm ET
Every time I come here, this place is absolutely phenomenal in service and an abundance of products, including temple balls. Thank you again Ben, the Papa Don Temple Ball is honestly nice to relax to, as well as a great recommendation from you. I would also like to thank the rest of the staff, Wendy was quick and attentive at the front desk. Another staff member explained to me that some of the jars for concentrate are made out of ceramic, not all, but they do exist. Every one is really polite here, we will be returning soon. Thank you all so much, this place rocks !read full review
- REC
23. Cuzzie's Dispensary & Delivery2 dealsDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins454.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
I love this dispensary and everything they stand for. As a black man myself I appreciate being able to support a fellow brotha. They have great staff who are really sweet and super smart when it comes to the weed. That lil white girl gonna send yall to the moon with what she know, I know she always takes my black ass to the moon! I tell everyone to shop at the spot, cheaper and safer than the streets!read full review
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