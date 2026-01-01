Veteran-owned dispensaries in Taylor, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 62
All Dispensary results
- REC
2. 7Engines Cannabis Dispensary24 dealsPickup in under 30 mins160.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
My favorite dispensary. If you're going to a dispensary for the first time or anytime, this one won't disappoint. Very chill, and friendly budtenders. They're very patient and don't assume you know what you want when you first get there. The atmosphere of the place is very calming and reassuring. Great place in and out. Gotta love the plant!read full review
- REC
7. Star Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins234.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
9. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary13 dealsPickup in under 30 mins248.6 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
This place is not like other dispensaries from the vibe to the freebies and colors. (Freebies meaning pizza Friday and free drinks) The atmosphere is out of this world. Never been to a dispensary that feels like a party walking in! I love the new location! The cloud wall is top tier tooread full review
- REC
12. Bisa Lina Cannabis Dispensary - Joliet (NOW OPEN)6 dealsPickup255.0 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
- REC
13. Excelleaf DispensaryPickup281.8 mi awayOpen until 9pm CT
- REC
14. Bridge City Collective - IllinoisPickup in under 30 mins376.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
I went over like I do quite a bit and dealt with an amazing bundtender/woman Bree. A very bright, bubbly, beautiful welcoming smile, gorgeous..oh and by the way amazing hair..Just down to earth... super chill she made the experience wonderful and better than usual and the staff is amazing there. Great atmosphere. I can see why they gel well together. Thank you Bree! Made it great purchase in awhile. Keeep.up the great work!!read full review
- MED & REC
15. Kip Cannabis22 dealsPickup in under 30 mins396.1 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
- MED & REC
17. StorehousePickup in under 30 mins399.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I love Storehouse Dispensary. I am a regular customer and I have never had any problems either with the products or the staff. They are all wonderful. I just left there and DeShawn was my budtender. He has helped me many times and made great suggestions on products that I might like. He was right every time. DeShawn remembers me when I come in and he will greet me with Hi Miss Karen. Also, Austin, Anthony and everyone else are very helpful. I'm sorry I don't remember everyone's name. Thanks so much for everything storehouse.read full review
- MED
20. Natures Care & WellnessPickup419.3 mi awayOpen until 9:30pm ET
Friendly staff, offers a great disability discount for those suffering the expenses of your illnesses. They have Next-Day Delivery for Medical Patients who are disabled or don't have a vehicle. They have the BEST and most Amazing events ever!!! Make sure to check their Facebook page or website for upcoming Community Events. I had so much fun at the 420 Caffeinated and Elevated Celebration. They had a really cool band Vanylla Godzylla perform as well as other artists and great vendors! Amazing atmosphere anytime I'm here.read full review
- REC
24. Got Your Six Dispensary - PrincetonDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins466.6 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
27. LLEAF Dispensary472.1 mi awayOpen until 6pm CT
- REC
30. Golden Door DispensaryPickup in under 30 mins487.7 mi awayOpen until 11pm ET
Golden Door stands out as a top-tier dispensary in Journal Square. The staff are professional, making the shopping experience smooth and welcoming. The store itself is spotless, reflecting a level of care and attention to detail you don’t always find. Their prices are fair for the quality offered, and the product selection is impressive—you’ll likely find what you’re looking for, no matter your preference. Compared to other dispensaries in the area, this is one of the few spots where I’d feel comfortable enough to sit down and relax—if you know, you know. Bonus points - The Latina ladies on staff are not only helpful but charming—definitely adds to the vibe! If you’re in Journal Square and need a reliable dispensary, Golden Door should be at the top of your list.read full review
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