Dispensaries accepting debit cards in Taylor, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 921
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- REC
3. Ultra Cannabis (REC)Pickup14.1 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
- REC
13. Quality Roots - Hamtramck14.9 mi awayOpen until 11:30pm ET
Today i had the lovely experience of shopping with Jennifer. She took the time to guide me to get on an evening edible dose to help me get a better nights sleep. Before i left she asked me next time I’m in to let her know how they worked out taking the two brands of gummies together. I felt she actually cared!read full review
- MED & REC
21. Flavors Detroit18.3 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
I come here just for the premium shake because nobody else has strain-specific shake, especially of this magnitude in variety. Their shake is better than most prepackaged ounces from other places. I’ve acquired a few strains specifically for their effects, and wasn’t disappointed at all. Great and friendly staff. Very convenient service, just sitting in the car. I want to try all the “flavors” of cannabis this place offers, they’re all amazing so far.read full review
- MED
24. Helping Hand Holistic Center18.9 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
- MED
28. LivWell Enlightened Health - Warren22.8 mi awayOpen until 7:50pm ET
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