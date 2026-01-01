Dispensaries with industry discounts in Tekonsha, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 329
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- MED & REC
7. 20 Past 4 Provisioning Center34.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
the staff is absolutely wonderful they know me by name they know what I like all I have to do is say what kind of mood I'm in and they have exactly what I want and it works every time! now because they are a smaller establishment they're pretty rules aren't as much as I would like to see! the company runs smooth the bartenders know what they're talking about it's just a great atmosphere 10 out of 10 highly recommend one of the only places I shop at and there are plenty in my town just sayingread full review
- REC
11. Phix MI51.1 mi awayOpen until 8pm ET
Wow! The building is so nice, amazing setup inside, the staff is knowledgeable and easy to talk to, all in all this was one of the best dispensary experiences I've ever had! Will be returning for my next Phix ASAP! Also, these prices you see are OUT THE DOOR!!!! TAXES ALREADY IN!!! I knew EXACTLY what to bring! LOVE MY PHIX!!!!read full review
- MED & REC
18. Shangri-La - Delphos2 deals92.4 mi awayOpen until 7pm ET
- REC
22. Planted Provisioning - Bay CityDeliveryPickup118.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
Alexis was one of the best employees you have hired. Not only did she bring things she took the time to relax with me and let me feel valued. Loneliness is a disease we have especially with the elderly. Thanks for making me feel like one of your family thru Alexis. Thank you Sweetheart on a job will done.read full review
- REC
26. Star Buds - Riverside19 dealsPickup in under 30 mins145.8 mi awayOpen until 10pm CT
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