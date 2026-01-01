Dispensaries with military discounts in Tekonsha, Michigan
Results 1-30 of 559
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- REC
2. Potters Cannabis Boutique15.8 mi awayOpen until tomorrow at 12am ET
First impression, lobby is welcoming and open space unlike most lobbies, they have someone escort you and ask you what you are looking for vs the traditional walk in and fend for yourself route. They have this amazing selfie wall and the displays gives Kay jewelers vibes but over all clean and fair prices in every categories.read full review
- REC
6. 3Fifteen Battle Creek - Columbia (Recreational)19.1 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
- REC
8. House of Dank Recreational Cannabis - KalamazooDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins30.5 mi awayOpen until 10pm ET
Love the selection and prices on concentrates especially the shatter and thca isolate, great prices on carts, love the vibe and the knowledgeable budetenders...talking to them feels like talking to a real stoner who is actually passionate about weed(sadly this is getting to be a rare trait among budtenders)...great variety of pretty good flower but their flower is their weak spot...sure there's a huge variety to choose from but a lot of it looks the same and it seems like theres a ceiling for flower quality that they cant seem to get past...its not bad and is better than a number of places but when it comes to flower pricing and quality it falls behind Bloom and Herbanaread full review
- MED & REC
18. 20 Past 4 Provisioning Center34.5 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
the staff is absolutely wonderful they know me by name they know what I like all I have to do is say what kind of mood I'm in and they have exactly what I want and it works every time! now because they are a smaller establishment they're pretty rules aren't as much as I would like to see! the company runs smooth the bartenders know what they're talking about it's just a great atmosphere 10 out of 10 highly recommend one of the only places I shop at and there are plenty in my town just sayingread full review
- REC
23. Remedii - Stateline (Recreational)47.8 mi away
- MED
26. Endo Vibe Cannabis Centers - Adrian (MED)50.9 mi awayOpen until 9pm ET
I stopped in Endo for the first time cause they are known to carry the best bud available in the state. I was not disappointed at all! Staff is amazing and know what they are talking about. I wa directed to glacier cannabis and tried the top of the line twin peaks and polar pack plus pre packed 1/8th . Twin peak of blast chiller was just phenomenal two buds weighed over a quarter ounce frost dank and strong. Top of the line. Then polar pack was a half ounce and it only had 5 nugs on the container frosty fresh dank and amazing. Then the 1/8th pre packed of Maui Wowie. Now I have been looking for this one for years in Michigan and glacier hit it out of the park. Mango sweet with a sour taste as well absolutely amazing only two nugs in the pre pack and the bud was the same sticky dense and frosty as all of get up. Endo has so many different variety they definitely know good bud this glacier cannabis flower was amazing and I’ll definitely be back for more.read full review
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